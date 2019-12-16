Madison City Council to approve $2 million bid for city park renovations

Monday the Madison City Council will be approving a nearly $2 million bid to renovate a city park.

This is all a part of Madison's Parks and Recreation master plan. One of the parks tagged for renovations is Palmer Park. Palmer Park is on Palmer Road and has several sports fields, picnic pavilions, and batting cages.

If approved the two-million-dollars will be used to renovate and expand the park to "support the city's interest in sports tourism and tournament activity."

The master plan lays out details to enhance the entrance to the park, create a new Miracle League field, and to add trees to the walkways. And if approved tonight -- those are just some of the things the $2 million will go toward.

The money will also be used to redevelop the Westco softball complex, create new age-appropriate and accessible play areas, and to improve picnic areas, playground areas, and pedestrian trails.

The city says these improvements and additions will help improve the functionality and aesthetics of the park. The master plan is an eleven-year plan that is projected to be completed by 2025.