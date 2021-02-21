Clear

Madison City Council prepares to vote on forming Police Citizens Advisory Committee

The nine-member group would be comprised of individuals nominated by each of the mayor, the chief of police and each city council member.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 7:16 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The City of Madison may soon join Huntsville in creating an independent body to formally offer advice and help improve relationships between the police department and the rest of the community.

On Monday, February 22, the Madison City Council will vote on Ordinance No. 2021-32, which would establish the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee (MPCAC).

Issues with the advisory purview of the committee:

  • Police services, both crime related and non-crime related
  • Training in areas including diversity, employment training (both civilian and sworn personnel), procedural justice, community policing and crisis intervention training
  • Agency objectives, problems and successes
  • Development of agency programs and policies
  • Actions, philosophies, behaviors and practices that contribute to community tensions, grievances and complaints

The nine-member group would be comprised of individuals nominated by each of the mayor, the chief of police and each city council member.

The role of the committee would be to not only help the police better understand "the nature and causes of complex community problems," but it would also "recommend procedures, programs, or policies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the police department and to enhance cooperation among citizens of the community and the police," according to the ordinance.

It would also "keep the Chief of Police, Mayor, and the City Council apprised of actions taken by the department which create community concern or controversy."

The committee is also tasked with aiding the police "in identifying trouble areas requiring special police or other governmental actions."

Those wanting to serve on the committee have to live within the City of Madison and cannot be a city employee, an elected official or the family member of either group.

Participation is unpaid and each appointee serves a four-year term. However, in order to not turn over the entire committee every four years, the initial council will be divided into two groups. The first group will serve for two years and the second will serve for four years.

The committee will meet at least once per quarter and must be held in a public forum and announced in advance. "However, closed meetings may be conducted as permitted under the Alabama Open Meetings Act."

There are limitations of the committee though. Requests for any information or data desired by the committee from Madison Police "will be forwarded to the Chief of Police and the City Attorney." 

The ordinance does not state if the committee has the right to all information requested. The committee also does not have the ability to obligate the City of Madison, either financially or legally. "The MPCAC may submit requests for purchases of supplies or appropriations necessary to meet its goals by requesting funding from the Madison City Council."

The city council meets on Monday at 6 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fort Payne
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 485986

Reported Deaths: 9590
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson700781334
Mobile35289705
Madison31869432
Tuscaloosa23737404
Montgomery22234481
Shelby21565204
Baldwin19392262
Lee14779146
Morgan13468241
Etowah13042307
Calhoun12915278
Marshall11165199
Houston9991255
Limestone9253130
Elmore9228178
Cullman8822175
St. Clair8705213
Lauderdale8515208
DeKalb8399173
Talladega7391161
Walker6443240
Jackson642899
Autauga609285
Blount6040125
Colbert5965117
Coffee519896
Dale4587106
Russell398430
Franklin395475
Covington3896102
Chilton377793
Escambia374068
Tallapoosa3504139
Clarke341848
Chambers336499
Dallas3328138
Pike290770
Lawrence279485
Marion272992
Winston243763
Bibb241458
Geneva237067
Marengo230354
Pickens221153
Barbour206750
Hale205764
Fayette198254
Butler193864
Henry180141
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160240
Washington154232
Crenshaw142152
Clay141654
Macon139243
Cleburne135138
Lowndes129846
Lamar129232
Wilcox120025
Bullock114933
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97731
Greene86332
Coosa85823
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 764008

Reported Deaths: 11115
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby860271450
Davidson80243829
Knox44876559
Hamilton39675442
Rutherford37552366
Williamson24762202
Sumner21030311
Montgomery17074204
Out of TN1668193
Wilson16063206
Unassigned15573125
Sullivan14088271
Blount13849175
Washington12620230
Bradley12607137
Maury12078156
Sevier11813159
Putnam10487167
Madison9996225
Robertson8817113
Hamblen7911160
Anderson7838150
Greene7238143
Tipton686599
Coffee6221114
Gibson6146138
Dickson6088102
Cumberland6043115
Carter5899150
McMinn582289
Roane575995
Bedford5730117
Loudon557964
Jefferson5534115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Monroe521688
Dyer521599
Hawkins513291
Franklin466880
Fayette462871
Obion434892
Rhea410372
Lincoln408861
Cocke394391
Marshall386954
Cheatham383043
Weakley376859
Campbell375157
Giles368695
Henderson359571
Carroll345580
Hardeman336963
Macon332573
White330865
Hardin328862
Lauderdale308442
Henry297873
Marion287544
Wayne285830
Scott284040
Overton282457
Claiborne267464
Haywood263759
McNairy263149
Hickman261539
DeKalb260747
Smith251336
Grainger239746
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan227636
Johnson213837
Chester200446
Bledsoe197610
Crockett195846
Unicoi178147
Cannon173228
Polk171721
Lake167025
Union166630
Grundy164529
Decatur153135
Sequatchie152827
Humphreys150421
Benton149839
Lewis143924
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93015
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events