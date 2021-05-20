Madison City Council picks Virginia Beach police captain as next police chief

The Madison City Council named John Gandy as its pick for the next chief of the Madison Police Department.

Gandy currently is a captain in the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The council approved a resolution in a Thursday afternoon meeting that allows Mayor Paul Finley to begin contract negotiations with Gandy.

Finley said he hopes to have the contract ready for the full council to vote on it June 14.

"It was our job to present four extremely qualified candidates to council for consideration, and we will move forward quickly to finalize this choice,” Finley said in a news release.

“As mayor, I am looking forward to working alongside Mr. Gandy to ensure that public safety and community connection with our residents in Madison continues to stay strong."

Former chief Dave Jernigan retired in January.

