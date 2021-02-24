Madison City Council opens applications for Police Citizens Advisory Committee

The Madison City Council voted unanimously this week to form a Police Citizens Advisory Committee.

Now, they need your help to fill it.

The city is looking for nine Madison residents to sit on the committee.

Responsibilities include holding public meetings, recommending policies to improve the police department and providing advice for additional officer training.

The members will be appointed by the city council members, the police chief and the mayor. They must be at least 18 years old and commit to an initial term of two or four years.

"The Madison Police Department is committed to professionally and effectively serving our community in partnership with all stakeholders. We are excited about working with our community to establish the Madison Police Citizen Advisory Committee to strengthen our relationship with our community," said Acting Chief John Stringer.

You can find the link to apply here.