Clear

Madison City Council approves property tax increase

The results of the vote show more than 6,300 voters were in favor of the new property tax.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Shosh Bedrosian

Tuesday afternoon, the Madison City Council approved a 12-mill property tax increase.

The council accounted for all the votes in the district and determined 6,300 voters were in favor of the new property tax increase. More than 2,700 voters were against the tax.

In total, the council counted that there were more than 9,000 votes, and 70 percent of those votes were in favor of the new tax.

The city plans on building a 900-student elementary school and a large middle school from the additional revenue coming in from the property tax.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events