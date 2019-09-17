Madison City Council approves property tax increase

Tuesday afternoon, the Madison City Council approved a 12-mill property tax increase.
The council accounted for all the votes in the district and determined 6,300 voters were in favor of the new property tax increase. More than 2,700 voters were against the tax.
In total, the council counted that there were more than 9,000 votes, and 70 percent of those votes were in favor of the new tax.
The city plans on building a 900-student elementary school and a large middle school from the additional revenue coming in from the property tax.
