Madison City Council approves date for special election on property tax increase

The Madison City Council approved an ordinance to call and set a date for a special election.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 8:28 PM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 9:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the Madison City Council approved an ordinance on Monday night to call and set a date for a special election on September 10, 2019.

This is to vote on raising the property tax by 12 mills to go toward the school system building new schools, because capacity is reaching a critical point. That's a $120 yearly increase for every $100,000 a home is worth.

Peck said on Monday night the Triana Town Council also approved a date to vote on a 12-mill increase, since those students go to Madison City Schools.

For more information from Madison City Schools about the property tax increase, click HERE.

