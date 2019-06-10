Madison City Council approves controversial housing development, bringing nearly 400 new townhomes to the city

The Madison City Council approved a controversial housing development on Monday that would bring 399 new townhomes to the city.

Approximately 50 new townhomes would be built a year, over a span of eight to ten years. Five city council members voted in favor of the development, one voted against it and one abstained.

The homes are planned to go on 105 acres, just west of Kyser Boulevard in Madison. Many people in the community say they do not want this project to happen.

People in this area say they're worried the townhomes will bring a lot of children into Madison City Schools. The district has told WAAY 31 they are dealing with overcrowding problems, which is why they have pushed for a property tax increase to build new schools.

Voters will be going to the polls in September to decide to approve a proposed property tax increase. The developer, Breland Homes, says this development won't impact the district, predicting that 95 percent of the people who buy the townhomes will be elderly people or millennials without kids.

It was planned that if the agreement was approved, the city would pay Breland Homes for a portion of what it costs to build the homes. Now, the developer will assume all costs of building the townhomes.