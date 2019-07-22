Madison City Council approves adding more school resource officers

The Madison City Council voted on Monday to approve adding two school resource officers to the Madison City School district.

The district will vote on this on Tuesday. Superintendent Robby Parker said with two new officers, they will have a total of 11. He says they would still look to add more school resource officers in the future.

The money for the officers is coming from discretionary funds. Parker said if they weren't paying for the new officers, the money would likely go to adding more teachers. He says the district deemed safety to be more important.

Parker didn't know the exact amount the district will pay.