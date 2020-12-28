Madison City Council approves two residential zoning ordinances

Monday night, The Madison City Council voted on two residential zoning ordinances.

Both were passed after hours of public discussion. This has been an on-going debate for months on whether to approve these projects that would bring hundreds of homes to Madison.

There is a property located south of the Oxford subdivision and East of Dylan Road. The second ordinance is located on the north side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road and East of Holladay road.

Several concerned people spoke in front of the council Monday night. Most of the concerns are that the city does not have enough resources to handle this amount of growth. Specifically, people mentioned the overcrowding of the school district and traffic.

In total, these two projects will include more than 250 new homes. However, within the property located south of Oxford, it will have 113 dedicated to people 55 or older.

Superintendent Ed Nichols attended Monday night's meeting. He said he will not take a stance on the ordinances, but admitted to the council the district will be crowded.

He said they will put in a place in place.

"I'm not against growth, in fact, I like growth, the question is, how do we grow?," Nichols said.

The votes were not unanimous, but the ordinances passed after nearly four hours of discussion.