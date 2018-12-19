Madison City BOE hires safety and security official with military and education background

The Madison City Board of Education approved hiring an official whose sole responsibility will be over safety and security system-wide.

David D. West, 41, of Enterprise, becomes the new Security and Emergency Management Coordinator for MCS.

In a statement released Wednesday night announcing the position, the school board applauded West's military police background and 14 years of experience in education, mostly in administrative roles in secondary schools.

Superintendent Robby Parker said that school and law enforcement background makes him an excellent fit. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our students and employees. While we have always taken safety and security seriously, now we’ll have a dedicated person to do security assessments and work with our SROs and school administrators on ways we can do things better.”

West is currently principal of Coppinville Jr. High in Enterprise, a position he’s held since 2014. He was principal of South Dale Middle School in Dale County from 2010-2014 and also has school administrative experience at the elementary and high school level. He taught four years at an elementary school in Dothan and spent three years in an education consultant role conducting seminars and on-site training in areas that include classroom management.

Mr. West was a U.S. Military Police sergeant from 1996-2001. He holds a bachelors and masters degree from Troy University and obtained his Ed.D from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

The school district said in the release, "Mr. West’s hiring is part of the safety and security initiatives Mr. Parker launched after becoming superintendent. The superintendent and Board held a safety and security workshop with Madison police and other emergency response agencies earlier this year. From that, a Safety and Security Committee was formed comprised of school board members, school staff, parents of students attending Madison City Schools, city leaders and community members."