Madison Academy's Evan Liddie Signs to Montevallo

Madison Academy Baseball player Evan Liddie sealed his future on Thursday morning when he signed his Letter of Intent to attend the University of Montevallo to play baseball next year.

The Mustang shortstop was surrounded by family and friends for this big occasion.

Liddie got a bit teary-eyed when he was thanking his parents and sister for all the support they've given him during him during the early part of his baseball career.

"They're my rock. They're my family and I love them. They sacrificed everything for me," Liddie said about his family.

Liddie said he chose to become a Falcon because the coaches made him feel wanted and he's looking forward to adding his talents to the Montevallo team.

The senior was also part of the 2016 State Championship team at Madison Academy. With his signing over, Liddie said he's excited for the Mustang's season to start so he can play play with this team one last time.