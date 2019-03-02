Madison Academy loses battle to Central-Tuscaloosa

Saturday's state finals games started with the ladies of Madison Academy taking on Central-Tuscaloosa high school. Unfortunately, this 5A state title game didn't end in the Mustangs favor. They fell short to the Falcons by just three points, 68-65.

"Frankly, I don't think we came ready to play," head coach Alissa Flowers said.

The Falcons held MA to less than 20 points going into halftime.

"I was a little upset at them because I know this group and I know that that was not that group the first half of this game and I was like 'where's my team?'," Flowers said.

So the coach gave the girls a little push telling them they could dig themselves out of the hole they dug if they wanted. She's seen them do it before and believed they could do it now because they are a special group of girls.

The lady Mustangs did just what their coach told them to do. They outscored Central in the second half, scoring 31 points in just the fourth quarter alone. Leading the pack was senior Jasmine Gracie with a double-double; 12 points and 13 rebounds.

"Jasmine's been clutch since I've known her. I mean like last year in the post season she was clutch for us and I watched their post season games from the year before, before I was the coach and she was clutch then and that's just the kind of player that she is," Coach Flowers said.

Another key player for MA: Libby Privett. The freshman hit all five of the Mustangs three pointers in the fourth quarter.

"I just knew that my team needed somebody to step up and my coaches have just been telling me all year just to be ready and just be ready to play my role and that's what I tried to do," Libby Privett said.

Even through a tough loss, this team is remembering what meant most this year.

"I'm just thankful for the relationships that we've built this year. I've been on a lot of teams at MA and like this is the most special team to me, so yeah," senior Jaden Langford said.

Congrats to the Madison Academy Mustangs on an amazing season!