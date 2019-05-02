Clear

Madison Academy and Boaz look to advance to baseball Final Four

Mustangs hosting Boaz in quarterfinals.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Mustangs have hot bats Thursday night, enough to sweep Boaz to advance to the Final Four.

Madison Academy faces the winner of Southside-Gadsden and Springville May 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events