Madison Academy Head Coach resigns

After three seasons as Madison Academy's Head Coach, Grant Reynolds is going back to Chattanooga to head the East Hamilton football team.
Reynolds helped lead the Mustangs to a region championship in 2018. Before taking the Madison Academy job in 2016, he coached at Boyd-Buchanan School in Chattanooga. He led that team to nine region championships.
