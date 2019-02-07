Clear

Madison Academy Head Coach resigns

Grand Reynolds if off to coach at East Hamilton

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:26 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

After three seasons as Madison Academy's Head Coach, Grant Reynolds is going back to Chattanooga to head the East Hamilton football team. 

Reynolds helped lead the Mustangs to a region championship in 2018. Before taking the Madison Academy job in 2016, he coached at Boyd-Buchanan School in Chattanooga. He led that team to nine region championships. 

