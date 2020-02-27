Madison Academy, Hazel Green make state title game

Madison Academy convincingly took down Shelby County Wednesday night 65-40. They will play Charles Henderson in the state championship Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
Hazel Green also handled business against Opelika. The Lady Trojans will face McAdory Saturday at 12:30. Trojans are going for their third straight title.
