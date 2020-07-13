Clear

Madison County Schools’ parents let safety guide decisions on back to school plan

Parents will have three options to choose from by the end of the month for their kids.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 10:38 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Parents with children in Madison County Schools are now weighing three different back to school options the district introduced to them Monday. 

They are a traditional in-person school, remote learning, and an option to enroll in the Madison County Virtual Academy. This comes as coronavirus cases in Madison County continue to surge. 

The district also announced plans if coronavirus worsens once students are back in class. It now has three different levels of response depending on how risky it is for children to contract coronavirus in the classroom. 

For level 1, students are not required to wear face masks, just recommended. In level 2, face masks are required, and schedules will be adjusted to limit the number of kids inside a building. Level 3 will close down schools, so students will learn remotely.

Parents have to make a decision by July 20 on what program they will enroll their kids in, but district officials said they do not have a set date on when they will make their decision on which level of response the school system will begin with when the school year starts on Aug. 19. 

Terri Waters said she has already made up her mind. She will be sending both her kids back to the classroom. 

"We don't have internet, so I mean the virtual learning was kinda a difficult task," Waters said. "Plus I'm a working mom so it kinda plays a big role as well."

Waters will be enrolling both her daughter and son. However, she understands parents who choose otherwise and thinks it will help keep the risk low.

"Maybe there won't be as many kids going to school," Waters said. "So maybe it'll lower the risk for the ones that do go back to the classroom."

Mother Danielle Wingate is making two different decisions. For her third-grader, she said they are leaning toward enrolling her in the virtual academy.

"Because I don't think elementary school students are very good at not touching their face and proper hygiene and things like that," Wingate said.

For her sixth-grader, she said she plans to allow her to go back to the classroom. Both mothers are having to make this decision without knowing which level of response the district plans to implement.

"If we knew right now it was level one to start, then I would go ahead and stick both of them in school and go from there," Wingate said.

While she said it is frustrating, Wingate understands why the district cannot give them this information just yet.

"Because you know it could be a level one right now and three by the time school starts in a month," Wingate said. "I know they have to have the deadline when they do so they can allocate resources."

District officials said while they cannot say when exactly they will announce which level of response will be in place for the first day of school, parents will have enough time to prepare accordingly when it is announced. 

Parents will be able to move kids out of a program and into another after each grading period, which is 9 weeks. 

You can read the full reopening plan below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 54768

Reported Deaths: 1096
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6746170
Mobile4904140
Montgomery4547112
Tuscaloosa269053
Madison22689
Marshall198011
Shelby169125
Lee159637
Morgan13385
Baldwin127711
Walker107532
Elmore106721
Etowah101114
Dallas10029
DeKalb9677
Franklin93816
Autauga69815
Russell6860
Unassigned67928
Chambers67730
Butler65229
Limestone6393
Tallapoosa63069
Cullman6156
Houston6077
Lauderdale5776
St. Clair5443
Calhoun5155
Colbert5096
Escambia4888
Lowndes48422
Pike4795
Jackson4352
Coffee4284
Covington41612
Talladega4017
Barbour3992
Dale3951
Bullock37810
Hale35423
Marengo35411
Chilton3312
Blount3201
Clarke3176
Wilcox3038
Winston2995
Sumter29213
Marion29014
Pickens2746
Randolph2639
Monroe2603
Perry2502
Conecuh2318
Bibb2241
Macon2199
Choctaw21712
Greene1989
Henry1553
Washington1488
Lawrence1360
Crenshaw1323
Cherokee1247
Geneva980
Lamar891
Clay852
Fayette851
Coosa661
Cleburne451
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 61960

Reported Deaths: 741
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13594224
Davidson13309143
Rutherford360239
Hamilton336438
Sumner194556
Williamson176316
Knox16209
Trousdale15105
Out of TN141610
Wilson118717
Putnam10197
Bradley9724
Robertson94813
Sevier9123
Unassigned8902
Montgomery7787
Tipton6987
Lake6960
Bledsoe6291
Bedford6249
Macon6037
Hamblen4744
Maury4623
Hardeman4184
Fayette3705
Madison3632
Rhea3430
Blount3393
Loudon3282
Dyer2923
McMinn28419
Cheatham2753
Dickson2750
Washington2620
Lawrence2396
Cumberland2214
Sullivan2214
Anderson2002
Jefferson1871
Lauderdale1824
Gibson1811
Smith1602
Monroe1556
Greene1512
Coffee1430
Cocke1380
Hardin1287
Warren1270
Obion1243
Haywood1213
Marshall1182
Franklin1163
Wayne1160
McNairy1071
Carter1052
Giles1051
Hickman1050
Marion954
Hawkins912
Lincoln870
White863
DeKalb850
Roane850
Henderson740
Weakley741
Overton731
Campbell701
Chester690
Claiborne680
Grundy652
Unicoi580
Grainger560
Polk550
Crockett543
Henry530
Carroll521
Cannon500
Sequatchie490
Humphreys472
Jackson470
Johnson460
Meigs380
Perry380
Morgan321
Decatur290
Scott280
Fentress270
Stewart260
Union240
Moore210
Clay200
Houston200
Benton151
Hancock120
Lewis110
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events