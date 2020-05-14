Madision City school system sets 2020 graduation dates

Madison City schools will hold graduation ceremonies for student on May 26 and May 27, the system announced late Thursday.

Interim Superintendent Eric Terrell wrote this letter:

The school closures caused by COVID-19 were devastating to our seniors. When schools dismissed on March 13 due to the statewide health and safety order, it disrupted many of the traditions that make the final year of high school memorable.

Graduation is a big one. The original date of May 18 at the VBC was moved to June 29 at the VBC but that remained tentative under the constantly changing parameters of COVID-19.

Today, I’d like to report our plan on graduation. Madison City Schools will be holding graduation May 26 and May 27 at Madison City Schools Stadium following the schedule below. Handicap seating will be available.

There will be two graduation ceremonies for each school to allow for proper social distancing. Also, attendees are required to follow these guidelines:

Individuals with compromised immune systems should not attend graduation ceremonies.

Please do not attend graduation ceremonies if you have a fever or other symptoms of COVID-19.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

If you are concerned about attending graduation, please make the best decision for you and your family.

Family members, no more than 4 in a group, will be asked to sit six feet apart from other guests. Each graduate will receive 4 tickets. A ticket is required to attend the ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, everyone will be asked to immediately return to their vehicles.

James Clemens Graduation Ceremonies will be on May 26 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Bob Jones Graduation Ceremonies will be on May 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Rain dates are May 28 and May 29 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Graduates will be spaced on the football field in chairs, six feet apart. Each graduate will be required to wear a mask which will be provided for them. Temperature checks will be conducted for students and faculty.

Graduation will be live-streamed and a link will be shared closer to the time of graduation.

Each high school will provide more details about the specifics of each graduation ceremony. If you have any questions, please reach out to your school.

I wanted you all to have this update for your planning purposes. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We look forward to honoring our seniors.

Mr. Eric Terrell

Interim Superintendent

Madison City Schools