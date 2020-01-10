Clear
MacDill Air Force Base in Florida is on lockdown

MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida is on lockdown.

A spokesperson for MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida confrimed the base is on lockdown.

According to our ABC affiliate in Tampa, police said the incident is not an active shooter situation. Gate traffic is now open at the base. 

