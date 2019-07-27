The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a woman shot a man and left the scene.
The shooting happened at a home in the 160 block of Allred Road in Hazel Green.
Deputies and medics are assisting the victim with his injuries. The extent of the victim's injuries are not known.
WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story with the latest information.
Related Content
- MSCO: Man shot in Hazel Green, deputies search for suspect
- 1 shot in Hazel Green over money dispute, deputies say
- Hazel Green neighbors react after man shot in home invasion
- Deputies search for man who drove car into Hazel Green business
- Hazel Green High principal resigns
- Fire destroys Hazel Green home
- Hazel Green house fire reported
- Hazel Green man killed in wreck
- Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting near Hazel Green
- Suspect in iPhone theft case tied to Hazel Green robbery
Scroll for more content...