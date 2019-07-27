Clear
MSCO: Man shot in Hazel Green, deputies search for suspect

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 6:54 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies said a woman shot a man and left the scene.

The shooting happened at a home in the 160 block of Allred Road in Hazel Green. 

Deputies and medics are assisting the victim with his injuries. The extent of the victim's injuries are not known.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story with the latest information.

