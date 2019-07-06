MSCO: Man arrested after holding his girlfriend against her will

The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said stopped his girlfriend from being able to leave.

On July 4, investigators said James Levie Clewis, 28, assaulted his girlfriend and stopped her from leaving the place they were staying in Madison County or from calling anyone.

Deputies said on Friday night, the victim convinced Clewis to to take her to a family member's home in the Moores Mill area where she then locked herself in a room and called 911.

The sheriff's office responded to the call. They interviewed both the victim and Clewis before he was taken to jail.

Clewis is charged with First-Degree Unlawful Imprisonment and Third-Degree Domestic Violence. He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond.