MLB requiring fans to wear masks at Rocket City Trash Panda Games

Rocket City Trash Panda fans attending Opening Day on May 11 and all other home games will have to wear masks, the team announced Friday.

This is because Major League Baseball is requiring masks for all fans older than 2. They don’t have to be worn while fans are eating and drinking.

“MLB has made it clear to us that this rule will be strictly enforced to start the season, regardless of local regulations,” the team said in a news release. “All Trash Pandas employees will also be required to wear a mask once the gates open.”

The team said it is waiting to see how many fans will be allowed in the stadium. But, thinks are looking good.

“This week, we received a very encouraging memorandum from Major League Baseball that stated, in part, that ‘…the Commissioner will defer to state and local authorities regarding the number of fans that are permitted to attend games and any requirements for how fans should be seated,’ the team said in the news release.

“This is generally good news here in North Alabama, so we are all looking forward to hearing what Governor Ivey has to say on April 9th. Her decision will be the key determinant as to how many of our great fans will be in Toyota Field on Opening Day and throughout the season.

“If the governor says that we can seat fans throughout the entire ballpark, then that is exactly what we will do.”

Also from the release:

However, there have been certain restrictions imposed by MLB to which we will be required to adhere.

For example, there will be a plexiglass “buffer zone” built around the dugouts and bullpens to protect players...

The Trash Pandas will enforce social distancing practices in lines heading in and out of the stadium, at concession stands, and in The Junkyard retail store.

We are optimistic that the modifications we will be required to make to the stadium in order to accommodate regulations imposed by the state and Major League Baseball will not result in the loss of any seating, so fans will remain in the seats they choose when tickets are purchased.

The team also announced Friday that Toyota Field will be 100% cashless. Learn more HERE.

And learn more about the team HERE