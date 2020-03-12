Clear
MLB delays opening day by at least 2 weeks because of coronavirus

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 2:46 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 26. MLB also has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule.

MLB had continued to play into Thursday but changed course after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he strongly recommended to local authorities and organizers that they limit all mass gatherings. The March 26 start had been baseball's earliest scheduled opening other than for international games.

MLB had not had a mass postponement of openers since 1995, when the season was shortened from 162 games to 144 after a strike.

