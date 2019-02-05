Marshall County Sheriff's Office warns about card skimmers

An elaborate scheme to steal money off of people's credit and debit cards is spreading across the South. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says people are using skimmers to make copies of cards and then going to ATM's to take out money.

"If I use any kind of card, it's going to be prepaid where I know I have the exact money that's going to be on there that I'm going to use right then," said Marshall County resident, Erica Sterling.

This reaction comes after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received surveillance video of people who were using cloned debit and credit cards at local banks. The cards were created by skimmers.

A skimmer is an attachment that usually goes inside card readers. It can take your card's information.

"I know people are tired of hearing it, but they really need to be checking the gas pumps and ATMs before they're putting their cards in them," said Marshall County Investigator, Roger Sparks.

WAAY 31 talked to several Marshall County residents and they all said that they are starting to feel nervous.

"My friends are not happy about it, because they know it could happen to them," said Marshall County resident, J. P. Watkins

Police say the suspects have not been caught, so people need to be careful and be sure to take a look at readers before inserting cards.

"You're not trying to break the machine, but there's probably going to be a loose item attached to the outside of the machine, either with double sided tape or a magnet," said Marshall County Investigator, Roger Sparks.

Residents are saying they just want the skimming to be over.

"Yes, I'm upset because it's happening in our county but at the same time, I hope they find it in them to turn themselves in, but if not, I hope they're praying," said Sterling.

"What they are doing is not right, and I'll be happy when they catch them," said Watkins.

Investigators say the people in the pictures have been traveling across the country making ATM withdrawals. They've hit banks in Tuscaloosa and Lawrenceville, Georgia. They could be anywhere now.