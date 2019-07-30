Investigators: Woman wanted in connection to Hazel Green shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman they said is responsible for a shooting that happened in Hazel Green on Saturday, July 27.

Investigators obtained two warrants for 35-year-old Amy Lynn Schemel: one for First-Degree Assault and one for First-Degree Theft of Property. Both warrants have a $10,000 bond amount attached to them.

Deputies said Schemel shot her ex-boyfriend at least twice Saturday afternoon and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

They said Schemel was charged with theft because they said she stole a black 2010 Toyota Camry with the tag number 47WL825. Investigators said she was "last seen driving this vehicle on the day of the assault."

The sheriff's office says the car theft is not related to the shooting victim. The car belongs to a separate victim.

Schemel is described as 5'3", 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Finley at 256-533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.