Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

MCSO: Woman injured in Hartselle mobile home fire dies from injuries

In a statement, Staci Wooters Collette's family said in part, In a statement, Staci Wooters Collette's family said in part, "Because of [the first responders], the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet Staci. That in itself was priceless to them!

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they received confirmation of Staci Wooters Collette's death from her family.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman injured in a mobile home fire in Hartselle has died as a result of her injuries.

Deputies said in a post that Staci Wooters Collette's family reached out to the sheriff's office to "send a HUGE thank you to all of the first responders that covered this incident."

They also said that "Even though Staci is no longer with us here on this earth, please know that your efforts were NOT in vain. Because of you, the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet Staci. That in itself was priceless to them!"

The fire happened at Collette's home on Netherly Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening. 

Below is the statement provided by Collette's family:

"Heaven has gained another soul! Staci is now with her Savior. Those of us here are sad and will miss her, but we are comforted in knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus! We can only imagine what it must be like! We all thank you so much that you have covered us with prayers, love, and support. We will keep you all posted on arrangements. Due to many family members traveling from out of state, arrangements will be mid to later in the week.

"We want to send a HUGE thank you to all of the first responders that covered this incident. Please know that you are appreciated more than you will EVER know! Even though Staci is no longer with us here on this earth, please know that your efforts were NOT in vain. Because of you, the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet Staci. That in itself was priceless to them! So many people don’t get that chance for closure. Because of that, we are eternally grateful for your actions!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events