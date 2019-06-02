MCSO: Woman injured in Hartselle mobile home fire dies from injuries

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed a woman injured in a mobile home fire in Hartselle has died as a result of her injuries.

Deputies said in a post that Staci Wooters Collette's family reached out to the sheriff's office to "send a HUGE thank you to all of the first responders that covered this incident."

They also said that "Even though Staci is no longer with us here on this earth, please know that your efforts were NOT in vain. Because of you, the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet Staci. That in itself was priceless to them!"

The fire happened at Collette's home on Netherly Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

Below is the statement provided by Collette's family:

"Heaven has gained another soul! Staci is now with her Savior. Those of us here are sad and will miss her, but we are comforted in knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus! We can only imagine what it must be like! We all thank you so much that you have covered us with prayers, love, and support. We will keep you all posted on arrangements. Due to many family members traveling from out of state, arrangements will be mid to later in the week.

"We want to send a HUGE thank you to all of the first responders that covered this incident. Please know that you are appreciated more than you will EVER know! Even though Staci is no longer with us here on this earth, please know that your efforts were NOT in vain. Because of you, the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet Staci. That in itself was priceless to them! So many people don’t get that chance for closure. Because of that, we are eternally grateful for your actions!"