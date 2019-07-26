Clear
MCSO: One person sent to hospital following domestic shooting

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 4:07 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith, Rodneya Ross

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies told WAAY 31 they were called to a home in the 6800 block of Moores Mill Road early Friday morning for what they described as a domestic incident. 

Investigators have not disclosed if anyone was taken into custody following the shooting. 

WAAY 31 will update this story with any new information.

