MCSO: One person sent to hospital following domestic shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies told WAAY 31 they were called to a home in the 6800 block of Moores Mill Road early Friday morning for what they described as a domestic incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not disclosed if anyone was taken into custody following the shooting.

