MCS students head back to the classroom as county remains in 'very high risk' for coronavirus

Tuesday, Madison City Schools kicks off its re-entry plan. It is the first of three in Madison County to bring students back to the classroom.

Elementary students will be the first to return. However, this comes as the county is at a "very high risk" for coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

But the plan to return to the classroom is still on with several safety precautions in place, including desk shields and mandatory face coverings.

Still, some parents are concerned.

"I think they should not be doing it this soon, if you want my honest opinion," Mother Brandy Taylor said. "I think that especially now that Madison is going back up to red, I think we're kinda jumping into it a little bit too quickly, and I say that even though I have a child that's going to be school-based."

Mother of three, Brandy Taylor, had to make a tough decision for her 12-year-old when she realized virtual learning just was not working out.

"She needs that face to face interaction with the teacher where she can go ask a question and go sit back down and do work," Taylor said.

Monday, parents across Madison City Schools received a message from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols. In it, he acknowleded the county is now at 'very high risk'. When the district announced its re-entry plans, it was at low risk.

Still, Nichols said after speaking with Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH, she said the change in a risk factor is partly due to universal testing in the retirement home community.

"I think its a safer situation, the more kids that can stay home and do virtual," Mother Julia Savage said. "So we felt like it was a win-win to do virtual."

For Julia Savage and her third-grader, virtual learning was running smoothly. However, the district's re-entry plan caused a shake-up.

She discovered her child was accidentally placed in a classroom set to return to in-person learning. Now, her son is having to change teachers and possibly schools.

"Right now there's no room at our current school Horizon, so their potentially sticking us with another virtual teacher at another Madison City School," Savage said.

She said due to the current state of coronavirus in the county, she would rather change schools than have her son back in the classroom.

However, both parents believe the district is doing the best it can.

"I just appreciate that the leadership at the school district and the teachers are really giving it their best," Savage said.

For this week, students will be divided up into two groups by the last name. Each group will go to class in-person twice a week.

The following week, middle schoolers will make their way back on September 14. Then on September 21, high schools will reopen.