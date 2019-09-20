Madison County Sheriff's Office locates stolen items, arrests two men for having them

The Madison County sheriff's office said investigators arrested two men who were found with stolen property in their possession. Charles Butler and Eric Barbee are facing felony receiving stolen property charges.

The Madison County sheriff' office said Butler is accused of having a stolen lawnmower from Mt Carmel elementary school at a home on Neal drive. The sheriff's office said investigators also found an ATV that was reported stolen in January at the same home. Both Butler and Barbee are charged with having the stolen ATV in their possession, according to the sheriff's office.

The Madison County sheriff's office said investigators are looking at filling additional charges against both men.

Butler is out of jail on bond. Barbee is still in the Madison County jail. His bond was revoked because of a parole violation.