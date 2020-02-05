Lush Cosmetics opening in Huntsville’s Bridge Street Town Centre

Lush Cosmetics, a cruelty-free cosmetics retailer, is set to open its first Huntsville location at Bridge Street Town Centre.
The store will be located between Victoria’s Secret and Sephora and is expected to open this summer.
There is another location in Alabama at The Summit in Birmingham.
