Lush Cosmetics opening in Huntsville’s Bridge Street Town Centre

Credit: Lush Cosmetics North America Facebook page

It’s expected to open this summer.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:46 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 3:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Lush Cosmetics, a cruelty-free cosmetics retailer, is set to open its first Huntsville location at Bridge Street Town Centre.

The store will be located between Victoria’s Secret and Sephora and is expected to open this summer.

There is another location in Alabama at The Summit in Birmingham.

