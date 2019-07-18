City says drivers should expect delays during Lunar Rover Walk in Huntsville

The Lunar Rover Walk will be held this Friday in Huntsville to celebrate the Apollo 11 50th anniversary.

It will start at 5 p.m. at the Von Braun Center and end at the Madison County Courthouse. The Dancing in the Streets party will start there with a beach ball drop marking the moon landing in 1969.

The parade will introduce a replica of the Lunar Rover created by the Huntsville company, Polaris, and the creators of the original rovers. The city says Mayor Tommy Battle will escort the rover through the route.

According to the city, the parade is a short walk, but drivers should expect delays. Kelly Schrimsher, a spokesperson for the city, says the walk has a police escort in the front and back, and the road opens up behind them. She says it is different than a full road closure with detours.

Lt. Michael Johnson with Huntsville police says cones will be placed along the route starting around 4 p.m. and will be put in place closer to 5 p.m. The roads will be blocked off at intersections along the parade route, and they will open back up as the parade passes.

Johnson said police are asking drivers parked in downtown Huntsville on or near the square to move their cars by 4 p.m. Police will start partially closing the roads and drivers will not be able to get out. He said food trucks will be parked on Eustis Avenue and Randolph Avenue, so one lane will be shut down on each road.

The City of Huntsville provided this map to WAAY 31 on Thursday: