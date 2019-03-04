Clear
Luke Perry, star of Riverdale, Beverly Hills 90210, dead at 52

Luke Perry

He was surrounded by loved ones

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 12:26 PM
Posted By: ABC

ABC – Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke.

He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.

No further details will be released at this time.

