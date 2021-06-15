Lower humidity finally arrives Tuesday

After suffering through relentless muggy, tropical air the last 10-days, North Alabama finally get a break from the humidity the next few days.

A weak cold front came through North Alabama Monday - that finally ended the extended wet period of storms and showers. However, it was still hot and muggy yesterday afternoon. A reinforcing cold front arrived this morning, bringing a significant drop in the humidity along with some breezy north winds today.

Humidity stays unseasonably low and afternoon highs remain in the mid-to-upper-80s through Thursday.

The tide begins to turn Friday. Temperatures heat up to the lower 90s again and for Father's Day weekend, we don't have the best news for the forecast at this time. A developing system in the Gulf right now will be heading into the southeast by Saturday. There's still quite a bit to work out when it comes to the exact strength, timing, and impact of this system in North Alabama, but right now, I wouldn't be banking on a dry weekend for outdoor plans.