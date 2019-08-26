Alabama gas tax law goes into effect Labor Day weekend

Gas prices are supposed to be the cheapest in three years this Labor Day weekend. That's according to a report from AAA.

However, gas prices in Alabama will be going up this weekend because of the gas tax law that goes into effect.

"We'll get over it," a driver, Deon Mulbry, said.

Deon Mulbry says he doesn't want gas prices going up this weekend, and he's not the only one.

"It's uncomfortable," Tremain Crutcher said.

Still, they both can agree on one thing. That is that roads in Huntsville are "horrible."

The gas tax law officially goes into effect on September 1. On Monday, AAA released a report saying this weekend's gas prices are set to be the lowest in years.

WAAY 31 did some digging to see whether you'll pay more this Labor Day weekend because of the new law.

AAA says gas prices in Huntsville are below the national average at $2.29. Last Labor Day weekend, it said prices were a bit higher at $2.53. That means even with the 6 cent tax increase, you will still be paying less at the pump than last year.

The money collected from the gas tax will go to fix roads across the state, which Mulbry says makes him not mind the price increase that much.

"A lot of roads are messed up, so I feel like if they got to increase to fix the roads because we all got to live here, it'll be safer," Mulbry said.

This will be the first time since 1992 that the gas tax goes up.

This weekend, prices will go up by 6 cents. It will then increase by another 2 cents next year and in 2021. After 2023, the tax will fluctuate based on the National Average of Highway Construction costs, but that amount cannot go up or down by more than a penny a gallon.