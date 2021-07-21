Low morale inside courtroom as Limestone County Sheriff Office employees must testify against their boss

On Wednesday, the state called more witnesses to the stand to testify in the criminal trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Jurors heard from three employees of the Limestone County Sheriff's office. Chief Clerk Debbie Davis along with lieutenant Johnny Morell and Jeff Kilpatrick.

Because the three employees have all lived in Limestone County for so long and worked at the sheriff's office, they knew many of the spectators watching the proceedings. That lead to an uncomfortable, almost sad, feeling inside the courtroom.

Davis said she was testifying because she was subpoenaed by the state, and it wasn't her choice to be there.

Spectators could be heard whispering about how they would hate to be put in that tough position of answering questions about their boss and long-time friend.

After the state questioned Davis for two and a half hours, they ended by asking if it was fair to say Davis does not want to see the sheriff convicted. Davis responded, "well sure it is."

During the cross examination the defense would wrap up their line of questioning by asking if Blakely had ever asked the witnesses to lie about this case, or if they've ever known him to be dishonest. They all answered no to both questions.

In between breaks when the jurors left the room, the sheriff would walk around and engage with people in the audience, many of them his friends and family members.