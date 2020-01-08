Low-income health care coming to Madison County

Low-income health care will soon be available in Madison County.
The Madison County commissioners approved $25,000 to Thrive Alabama to build a new medical center on Oakwood Avenue and Washington Street.
The money is coming out of the chairman's operation account. The commission chair said they chose to do this because Thrive is providing a service that the county is not and will therefore make the community stronger.
The medical center will service people who may not be able to afford their whole bill but can pay part of it.
