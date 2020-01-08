Clear

Low-income health care coming to Madison County

Credit: MGN

The Madison County commissioners approved $25,000 to Thrive Alabama.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 2:43 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Low-income health care will soon be available in Madison County.

The Madison County commissioners approved $25,000 to Thrive Alabama to build a new medical center on Oakwood Avenue and Washington Street.

The money is coming out of the chairman's operation account. The commission chair said they chose to do this because Thrive is providing a service that the county is not and will therefore make the community stronger.

The medical center will service people who may not be able to afford their whole bill but can pay part of it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events