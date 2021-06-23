Clear

Low humidity and sunshine continues Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon is warmer but the unseasonably low humidity continues in North Alabama. Rain chances gradually ramp up heading into this weekend.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama is still enjoying the comfortable air-mass behind yesterday's cold front. Wednesday is sunny and warmer but the humidity remains low for late June.

The warming trend continues Thursday with some areas approaching 90, but temperatures pretty much plateau heading into the weekend. Overnight lows moderate too, hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning and beyond.

Rain chances are scarce for the next few days with only an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday afternoon. A few storms are possible Sunday, then widespread, scattered showers and storms return Monday and Tuesday.

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
