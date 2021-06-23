Low humidity and sunshine continues Wednesday

North Alabama is still enjoying the comfortable air-mass behind yesterday's cold front. Wednesday is sunny and warmer but the humidity remains low for late June.

The warming trend continues Thursday with some areas approaching 90, but temperatures pretty much plateau heading into the weekend. Overnight lows moderate too, hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning and beyond.

Rain chances are scarce for the next few days with only an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday afternoon. A few storms are possible Sunday, then widespread, scattered showers and storms return Monday and Tuesday.