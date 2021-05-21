Huntsville's newest airline announces cheap flights

On Friday, Breeze Airways announced a new air service at Huntsville International Airport. It will include stops to Charleston, SC, New Orleans, LA, and Tampa, FL.

In a news release, the airline states the service will begin on July 15 for Charleston and New Orleans, with Tampa beginning on July 22.

“This is an historic moment for our community as newly launched low-cost Breeze Airways has selected Huntsville International Airport as one of their first cities”, stated Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “Huntsville is a hot bed for economic development and Breezes’ entry adds a quality-of-life amenity to enhance travel opportunities for both leisure and business travelers in our region. This is just the beginning for Breeze, and we look forward to supporting and growing our newest airline – the best is yet to come!”

Breeze Airways will operate E190 jets seating 108 passengers with two person seating to each row.

“We are very thrilled to be a part of the launch of a new U.S. airline – Breeze Airways - and chosen as one of the initial sixteen airports for its service launch,” said Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer, for Huntsville International Airport. “Our community will have access to introductory low fares of $39 one-way and new non-stop destinations that our passengers are eager to travel to. Breeze Airlines will offer no change fees, no cancellations fees mixed with a great airline customer service experience. We are certain that our community will respond to the new “Seriously Nice” and low fare air service by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by flying and supporting Breeze Airways.”

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com.