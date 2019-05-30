Clear
Louisiana's governor signs abortion ban into law

Louisiana's governor has signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy

Posted: May 30, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Democratic governor has signed a ban on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, a move that has provoked anger from members of his own party.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the measure Thursday, making Louisiana the fifth state to enact such a law, joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Ohio and Georgia. Alabama's gone further, outlawing virtually all abortions.

The new law will outlaw abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can come before a woman knows she's pregnant. The law doesn't contain exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

Louisiana's law won't limit the state's three abortion clinics anytime soon. It takes effect only if Mississippi's law is upheld by a federal appeals court.

Edwards didn't hold a public bill signing, instead announcing his action through his office.

