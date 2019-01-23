Louis LeBlanc reflects on Coach of the Year honor

Louis LeBlanc led the Wildcats to an undefeated regular season, a perfect 10 wins, for the first time in school history.

The coach added another accolade to last season's scrap book, with his Coach of the Year award. LeBlanc took home the honor for Class 3A Region 8 in his third season as head man in charge of the Wildcats. He says though, one award still ranks higher on his list of achievements.

"The biggest honor I've ever gotten is to have a parent come and tell me I do a good job with their kid or a kid tell me the impact I have on them," LeBlanc said. "That's why I got in to coaching, that's a huge honor, number one honor, but as far as a personal award, this is the highest honor I've received, getting Coach of the Year in our region."

LeBlanc said he's ready for the 2019 season, and the Wildcats look forward to building off this past year's success.