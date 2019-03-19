Lottery to be a possibility for the state of Alabama

On Tuesday, Alabama Senator, Jim McClendon of Springville, announced his bill to allow for the lottery in the state of Alabama.

Many people WAAY 31 spoke to said they're all for having scratch-off tickets and the lottery in the state. The biggest incentive for them is knowing the money could help bring more visitors to places like Huntsville.

"They're giving Tennessee a lot of money and other states a lot of money. We can take that money and apply it to our community," said Deonte Pulliam, who is for the lottery in Alabama.

Pulliam is all for the state to have a lottery for one simple reason: to give back to areas that need it. He said with this new revenue stream, Alabama won't have to penny pinch.

"We won't have to borrow money from different places and take money from here and there, and not be able to finance and not be able to take care of things, because we've already borrowed all the money," he said.

According to McClendon's bill, there are two places unclaimed prize money from the lottery would go. One is to a state's general fund that can be used for anything. The other is to an education fund.

Richard Malone is for the lottery for one specific reason, and that's for education purposes. He said he believes the extra money could help teachers all around.

"Teachers having to go out of their pocket, and they need something to supplement that," said Malone.

Another thing he likes is that people can vote on whether they are for or against the lottery bill. He said it's valuable to have the people vote.

"For them to tell me what my kids need or whatever, that most of them probably don't know," said Malone.

Senator Jim McClendon said people will have the chance to vote for the lottery in October of 2020. He also said that if this bill passes, it could bring about $250,000,000 to the state.