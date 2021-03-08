Lottery, casino bill heads to Alabama Senate vote

A state senator says he expects the Alabama Senate to debate his lottery and casino bill this week.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh of Anniston said Monday that he expects his bill will come to the Senate floor on Tuesday. It will be the first major test of the proposal to start a lottery and have as many as eight casinos in the state.

The proposal, which must be approved by lawmakers and then state voters, seeks to authorize a state lottery and five casinos locations. It also would allow a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians for casino games at their three sites.