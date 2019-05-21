Lottery bill stalls in Alabama House, fails procedural vote

Clear
Posted: May. 21, 2019 4:18 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery legislation has stalled in the House of Representatives after supporters did not have enough votes to get the bill up for debate.

The bill on Tuesday narrowly failed a procedural vote required to bring bills up for debate. Supporters were one vote short.

The proposed constitutional amendment would authorize a state lottery played with paper tickets but not with video lottery terminals.

The bill faced a mix of opposition. Some conservative lawmakers are opposed to gambling. Other legislators want to allow electronic gambling terminals. Some representatives wanted to steer more money to education

The proposal would steer 75% of lottery proceeds to the general fund and 25% to the education budget.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

