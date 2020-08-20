Lottery CEO: Tennessee sports betting to start by Nov. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Lottery's leader expects the state's first online-only sportsbooks to go live no later than Nov. 1.

At a board meeting Wednesday, Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargrove said four operators have submitted completed applications to date. She said their financial info has been sent to a third-party vendor and she hopes background checks will be completed by mid-September.

Hargrove said it's possible betting can start a week or two earlier if all of the operators are ready and background checks come back quickly enough.

Tennessee’s sports betting law passed narrowly in spring 2019. Republican Gov. Bill Lee let it become law without his signature.