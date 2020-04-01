Lots of sunshine today, but a little cool

It's a chilly start to April across North Alabama this morning. Clouds cleared out overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will stay on the chilly side. Highs top out in the lower 60s this afternoon. For reference, our average high for April 1 is around 70 degree here in Huntsville. We'll keep the sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week as temperatures gradually warm up to near normal. Highs reach the upper 60s Thursday and lower 70s Friday.

Our next rain chance arrives this weekend. Clouds will be on the increase Friday of a disturbance that will arrive on Saturday. Much of the weekend still looks dry, but an isolated shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday. The more widespread rain will hold off until Monday as the previously mentioned disturbance retreats back to the north in the form of a warm front. A few thunderstorms are possible heading into Monday and Tuesday, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals look to be around one to one and a half inches early next week. The substantial amount of dry time we have over the next several days should limit any flooding concerns.