Lots of sunshine, but a chilly start to the week

It's time to dig the heavy coats out of the closet! Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s across the region at this hour. Many spots have stayed above the freezing mark overnight, but expect temperatures to drop a couple more degrees before sunrise. Despite lots of sunshine throughout your Monday, colder air being brought in by a light northerly wind will be just enough to keep temperatures only in the mid 50s for highs this afternoon. Tonight will be nearly a repeat of what we saw last night, as lows drop back into the mid 30s. We are not too concerned about widespread freeze tonight, but some patchy frost can't be ruled out.

Looking ahead to Election Day, the weather looks fantastic! Tuesday begins a warming trend as highs climb into the mid 60s after a chilly start. By the end of the work week, we are back to near seasonal temperatures in the low 70s. By the upcoming weekend, we will actually be above normal in the mid 70s. Outside of more clouds than sun Thursday, expect nearly wall to wall sunshine across North Alabama, with no rain chances to speak of in the seven day forecast. Soak up the beautiful Fall weather while we have it! While all is quiet here at home, the tropics continue to stay active. Hurricane Eta is now the 28th named storm of this hurricane season, tying the record for most in a season set in 2005. Eta will make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane late tonight in central America, bringing significant rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras. While Eta will not cause any problems in the US, it is just another reminder that we still have another month left in the hurricane season.