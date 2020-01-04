Lots of sunshine Sunday, spotty showers return Monday night

Colder air has moved in to north Alabama on this first Saturday of 2020. Temperatures quickly dropped into the upper 30s once the sun went down earlier this evening and will continue to drop to near freezing by sunrise Sunday morning. Any leftover cloud cover from today will also fade away throughout the night, giving way to lots of sunshine and blue skies across the region tomorrow. Temperatures will also rebound nicely for your Sunday, returning to near seasonable norms in the mid 50s.

As most of us head back to work Monday, expect much of the day to be dry and mild as highs climb into the upper 50s. Clouds will start to build in during the afternoon as our next weather maker begins to take shape. A very weak system will pass through the area late Monday night and early Tuesday. A few spotty light showers will accompany this system, but overall rainfall totals will be light. Most spots will only see less than a tenth of an inch of rain. We are not expecting any additional flooding concerns with this system. We'll dry out with sunshine returning late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Yet another system will be bringing us yet another round of rain as we close out the new work week. At this point, rain looks to return Thursday and persist into Friday and Saturday as well. While we are still over five days away from this system impacting our area, we are seeing trends that suggest this could be another heavy rain event across north Alabama. If that is the case, flooding will be a concern once again by this time next weekend given all the heavy rain we have seen recently. We'll keep you updated with any changes in the forecast in the days to come.