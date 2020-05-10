Lots of sunshine Monday, spotty showers mid week

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms across North Alabama! We have been treated to a spectacular Spring day on this Sunday. A few clouds will start to develop over the next few hours, but temperatures will stay pleasant for any outdoor activities you may have this evening. Clouds tonight are thanks to a dry cold front that will quickly move trough our area this evening. Although we will stay dry, this cold front will reinforce another couple days of pleasant but well below normal temperatures to start off the new work week.

Overnight lows tonight will be not be as cold but will still fall into the low to mid 40s under clear skies. Highs tomorrow only reach the mid 60s, which is 15 degrees below normal for mid May. We start to see a slow warm up beginning Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A warm front will stall out very close to North Alabama during the day Tuesday. This warm front will be the focus for spotty rain showers throughout the day and linger into Wednesday as well. Neither day will be a washout. In fact, many locations will stay dry, as the main focus for showers will be just to our north across middle Tennessee. Nonetheless, keep the umbrella handy as you are out and about Tuesday and Wednesday. The front clears out of our area Wednesday afternoon.

Our temperature roller coaster takes a big climb for late week! Highs surge into the mid 80s Thursday and continue into the weekend. Unfortunately, with the return of warmer weather and humidity comes the return of daily pop up showers and storms. Spotty showers and storms return Friday and Saturday and become slightly more widespread next Sunday. Summer is just around the corner!