Lots of sun today, spotty showers return Friday

Grab those heavy coats as you head out the door this morning! Temperatures are running a few degrees below freezing in most spots. We'll have lots of sunshine throughout the day today, and that will allow temperatures to warm up quickly this morning. Our highs temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Some clouds start to stream in late tonight and tomorrow but we will stay dry Thursday. Expect more clouds tomorrow but winds out of the south will boost our temperatures a few degrees warmer tomorrow to near 60. Rain chances are back on the increase Friday. Any rain we see Friday will be more of a pesky nature rather than being a soaking washout. Rainfall totals look very light through Friday night.

We stay dry but cloudy Saturday before our next major weather maker arrives Sunday afternoon. Some spotty showers start Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain becomes much more widespread Monday morning and persists Monday night and into Tuesday morning. While there are still several days to iron out the details for early next week, it looks as though the start of the new work week will be very wet. At this time, upwards of two to three inches of rain are possible beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. Given the heavy rainfall some parts of the area saw last Saturday, some river levels are running high across the region. Any additional rainfall could aggravate those river flooding issues once again. We'll continue to keep you updated on the latest forecast changes throughout the week and this weekend. In the meantime, get outside and enjoy this beautiful day!