Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are an affiliate of the Angels

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 4:28 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 4:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events