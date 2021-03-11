Clear

Loosened nursing home restrictions mean North Alabama families can be reunited

On Wednesday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced loosening some nursing home restrictions.

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 5:39 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2021 7:07 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Families with loved ones in nursing homes are getting ready to finally hug them after being cut off for a year.

The federal government has lifted some restrictions on nursing home visits during the coronavirus pandemic. If a nursing home isn't 70% vaccinated and the county it's located in has a positivity rate of 10% or higher, visits for unvaccinated residents will still be limited. If a nursing home meets all the safety requirements, visits can happen like normal.

Doris Creasy's son, Bradley, has special needs and lives at El Reposo Nursing Home in Lauderdale County. She said she can't wait for those regular visits.

"I get tearful thinking about it, that's going to happen, too. To not only get a hug but receive a hug," said Creasy. "I just spoke with the administrator and she was telling me they are trying to make sure they do everything exactly right, and when they get it ironed out, things should get better soon."

Creasy remembers when the pandemic started and nursing homes were shut off. She was shut off from her son.

"We had Facetime and we had porch visits, and that helped, but it was not the same," said Creasy.

Before the pandemic, Creasy said they'd take Bradley out for fun activities and visits with family.

"It was devastating. The weekend before, we had gone to a birthday party, and then, bowling with the Special Olympics on the 7th and had no idea when I took him home, that would be it for a year," said Creasy.

Creasy said the hardest part was not knowing when she'd get to go inside El Reposo and be with her son, but now, with restrictions loosened, she's hopeful this is one step back to normalcy.

"For months and months, there was nothing, no encouraging thing at all, and so now to have that happening soon," said Creasy.

Bradley was vaccinated at the nursing home. Creasy is hopeful she will be able to get her vaccine soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 501398

Reported Deaths: 10222
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson722931409
Mobile36525746
Madison32786475
Tuscaloosa24513425
Montgomery22891525
Shelby22377221
Baldwin20012293
Lee15108161
Calhoun13989296
Morgan13827256
Etowah13454329
Marshall11475216
Houston10165265
Elmore9578191
Limestone9454142
St. Clair9100228
Cullman9042183
Lauderdale8651215
DeKalb8538177
Talladega7670167
Walker6636264
Jackson6558105
Autauga640093
Blount6260129
Colbert6010122
Coffee5279104
Dale4697107
Russell410234
Franklin402381
Covington4005108
Chilton3935104
Escambia380573
Tallapoosa3660143
Clarke344953
Chambers3438113
Dallas3438143
Pike293973
Marion293397
Lawrence286492
Winston259668
Bibb246958
Marengo245758
Geneva241171
Pickens226857
Barbour216151
Hale213071
Fayette203258
Butler202266
Henry183841
Cherokee178642
Monroe166939
Randolph165741
Washington157337
Macon148645
Crenshaw147655
Clay146554
Cleburne140441
Lamar134933
Lowndes133851
Wilcox123726
Bullock118039
Conecuh107324
Perry107127
Sumter101032
Coosa90624
Greene89032
Choctaw56523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 786597

Reported Deaths: 11606
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby882721522
Davidson82614881
Knox46754592
Hamilton40983464
Rutherford39067391
Williamson25632204
Sumner21668323
Montgomery17611213
Out of TN17334100
Wilson16786212
Unassigned15957129
Sullivan14615276
Blount14272185
Bradley13210141
Washington12907234
Maury12315162
Sevier12252165
Putnam10705171
Madison10174234
Robertson9075122
Anderson8155159
Hamblen8130168
Greene7336148
Tipton7002104
Coffee6477115
Dickson6337107
Gibson6211141
Cumberland6165123
Carter6022155
McMinn599493
Roane596796
Bedford5879121
Loudon578166
Jefferson5756120
Lawrence558884
Monroe542692
Warren534278
Hawkins531898
Dyer5262102
Franklin479885
Fayette470674
Obion437795
Rhea417873
Lincoln417662
Cocke408396
Cheatham399545
Marshall393957
Campbell386859
Weakley381360
Giles377197
Henderson362974
Carroll350181
White341167
Hardeman340065
Macon339073
Hardin333064
Lauderdale310244
Henry302575
Marion297645
Scott290344
Wayne289030
Claiborne287871
Overton287758
McNairy269653
Hickman268742
DeKalb268051
Haywood265560
Smith259236
Grainger245646
Trousdale240822
Morgan232738
Fentress230744
Johnson217538
Chester203348
Bledsoe202110
Crockett197548
Unicoi182347
Polk181323
Cannon179831
Union175734
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie158526
Humphreys156821
Decatur154537
Benton151739
Lewis148125
Meigs127623
Jackson125934
Stewart125225
Clay107231
Perry104028
Houston103933
Moore94817
Van Buren80020
Pickett74823
Hancock50412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events